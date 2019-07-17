Mario Lopez Joins ‘Access Hollywood’

Mario Lopez is joining the “Access” family.

The veteran entertainment news TV personality will join Kit Hoover and Scott Evans as host of both “Access Hollywood” and its daytime counterpart “Access Daily,” beginning Sept. 9. In addition, Lopez has also signed an overall development and producing deal for both scripted and alternative programming with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“I have long admired the team at NBCUniversal and all the shows being produced,” Lopez said. “I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to join in that success and develop scripted and alternative projects on their many creative platforms.”

Lopez is a two-time Emmy Award-winning television host, who currently helms iHeartMedia radio shows “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez,” the boxing podcast “The 3 Knockdown Rule,” the travel food show “Food Quest” on A&E and the HGTV series “Supersize My Pool.”

He also is also co-creator and executive producer on the upcoming Netflix scripted series, “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”

“We are thrilled to have someone of Mario’s caliber join our ‘Access’ team,” said Maureen Fitzpatrick, senior executive producer of both “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live.” “Mario has grown up in the business and is able to offer our viewers unique insight on the latest Hollywood headlines.”

“Additionally, as a husband and father of three young children, he has a respect for the daytime audience, who are looking for a break in their hectic lives with uplifting stories of everyday people transforming their lives and making a difference in their communities.”

— by Gabi Duncan