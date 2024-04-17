Mariska Hargitay Helps Lost Girl Who Thought ‘SVU’ Star Was Real-Life Police Officer

Olivia Benson to the rescue! Mariska Hargitay recently got to put her iconic TV alter ego’s detective skills to heartwarming and heroic use.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star helped a lost girl who mistook her for a real-life police officer as the long-running NBC drama taped an upcoming episode in New York City on April 10, Access Hollywood has learned.

An eyewitness told People that Mariska stopped production when the girl asked for help locating her mother at Fort Tryon Park. Per the mag, the girl approached Mariska near the playground upon spotting the badge the actress wears for her character’s costume and assumed she was on-duty law enforcement.

Mariska reportedly reunited the mother-daughter pair and was seen smiling and chatting with them both. According to People, bystanders said the situation unfolded over about 20 minutes and the girl appeared unaware of the TV crew surrounding the area.

The actress has yet to comment on the situation as of Wednesday, but fans quickly took to social media to praise her efforts as the story gained traction online.

“This is why I love her so much. She’s a real life hero,” one person wrote on X alongside heart and crying emojis.

Mariska has portrayed Det. Benson in the NBC series since 1999, and fans – including her new pals – will get to continue seeing the star on their small screen.

“SVU” was renewed for a record-breaking 26th season last month.