Mark Ballas Announces ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Retirement After 20 Seasons

After 20 seasons, Mark Ballas is saying goodbye to “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 36-year-old announced his plans to retire as a competing pro dancer on the ABC show during the final stop on the “DWTS” tour in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you,” Mark said onstage in fan-captured videos posted to social media.

“So, I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you’ll see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. It’s going to be my last dance,” he continued, before shouting out his most recent “DWTS” partner and tourmate, Charli D’Amelio. “I had the best time ever this season and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off… Charli means the world to me. The D’Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything.”

But Mark promised that this won’t be the last time he busts a move on the dance floor.

“I’m not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I will be dancing with a partner and I wanted to finish this with Charli. And I appreciate you guys so much,” he concluded before the TikTok star joined him for one final dance together.

Mark joined “Dancing with the Stars” in 2007 during Season 5 of the series. He went on to snag the Mirrorball Trophy three times, including winning Season 31 with Charli back in December.