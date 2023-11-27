Mark Cuban Says He’s Leaving ‘Shark Tank’ After Season 16: ‘It’s Time’

Mark Cuban says his time on “Shark Tank” is coming to an end.

On Monday the 65-year-old billionaire announced he will not be returning to the ABC series after Season 16.

“This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year,” he said on the “All The Smoke” podcast. “So I got one more year to go.”

Mark has been on the popular show for 10 years, first joining as a guest in Season 2. He went on to become a full-time member of the series on Season 3.

On the “All The Smoke” podcast, he told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that “it’s time” to leave, but his departure has not been confirmed by ABC.

As for what he thinks of the business series, Mark has nothing but praise for it.

“I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well,” he said.

And Mark said it’s great to know they’ve inspired so many people throughout the years.

“I feel like in doing ‘Shark Tank’ all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever and show up on the carpet of ‘Shark Tank’ and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids,” he added. “That’s what happens, right? Now we’ve got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old. I’m like, f—. But we’re helping them right? I’ve invested in, I don’t know how many hundreds of companies.”