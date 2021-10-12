Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ After 18 Years On The Show

Mark Harmon has ended his longstanding role on the CBS show “NCIS” after 18 seasons.

During Monday night’s episode, the actor’s character Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who first appeared on the show in 2003, made the choice to stay in Alaska and leave law enforcement after solving the case of finding a contract killer who was hired by a local company.

Fans of the show have been expecting that the actor would be ending his run on the show soon. It was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that Mark’s deal with the show to return for season 19 was at a limited capacity. He’s expecting to remain with the show as a producer but based on the episode, it appears that his acting gig on the show has ended.

“NCIS” will continue on with actors Murray, Carroll, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, David McCallum, Wilmer Valderrama and Diona Reasonover. Showrunner Steven D. Binder has also left an open invitation for the actor to return and reprise his role.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” Binder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”



