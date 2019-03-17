Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

These celebs seem to have the luck of the Irish!
Mark Ruffalo shared a funny message on Twitter, sharing a gif of Tina Fey wearing Incredible Hulk gloves.
“Funny, those are the only green things I own, too. Happy #StPatricksDay! Be safe out there, don’t get smashed,” he wrote.
Funny, those are the only green things I own, too. Happy #StPatricksDay! Be safe out there, don’t get smashed 🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/5ORZMbtoVA
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 17, 2019
Maria Shriver shared an Irish blessing on Twitter.
“Today, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and my Irish heritage, I wanted to share this traditional Irish blessing with you. Enjoy!” she wrote.
Today, in honor of St. Patrick's Day and my Irish heritage, I wanted to share this traditional Irish blessing with you. Enjoy! 🍀@thesundaypaper #stpatricksday #reflection #blessing #irishblessing pic.twitter.com/xVOCaUxq6r
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 17, 2019
Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a St. Patrick’s Day parade, where they handed out shamrocks to officers and even one super cute doggo!
The Duchess of Cambridge also presents shamrock to Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, the @Irish_Guards’ mascot ☘️ #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/JD2lA8SYGD
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2019
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reunited for a belated birthday party for the heiress that doubled as a St. Patrick’s day party on Saturday night.
How did you celebrate St. Paddy’s day?
— Stephanie Swaim
