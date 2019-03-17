Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

These celebs seem to have the luck of the Irish!

Mark Ruffalo shared a funny message on Twitter, sharing a gif of Tina Fey wearing Incredible Hulk gloves.

“Funny, those are the only green things I own, too. Happy #StPatricksDay! Be safe out there, don’t get smashed,” he wrote.

Maria Shriver shared an Irish blessing on Twitter.

“Today, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and my Irish heritage, I wanted to share this traditional Irish blessing with you. Enjoy!” she wrote.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a St. Patrick’s Day parade, where they handed out shamrocks to officers and even one super cute doggo!

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reunited for a belated birthday party for the heiress that doubled as a St. Patrick’s day party on Saturday night.

How did you celebrate St. Paddy’s day?

— Stephanie Swaim

