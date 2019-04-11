Mark Wahlberg Makes Liam Payne Workout With Him!

Mark Wahlberg is getting his sweat on with an unlikely gym partner — Liam Payne!

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of he and Liam working out together at F45 Training in Sherman Oaks.

“Amazing workout! Thanks @liampayne for coming out and checking us out,” Mark captioned the video.

The One Direction alum, 25, posted the same video on Instagram with the caption, “So good training with @markwahlberg yesterday, great to see you man.”

To the tune of “Old Town Road,” the video shows the Hollywood stars lifting large weights and getting *very* sweaty– not mad at it!

Liam cracked a smile at the beginning of the workout session but was quickly put to the test by the chiseled “Ted” actor!

Marky Mark has been known for recruiting his famous friends to join in on his intense fitness regimen, which he calls the “4am club.”

In the past couple months, he has gotten Octavia Spencer, James Corden and Kevin Hart on board to break a major sweat in the early hours of the morning.

But, this Mark and Liam fitness mashup might be our favorite yet!

Anyone else planning to watch that workout video on a loop? Because same.

