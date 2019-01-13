Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott Confirmed To Perform At Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show 

It’s official! Maroon 5 is set to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

The long-rumored news was finally confirmed on Sunday, with a TV spot that aired during the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots game. In addition to the pop-rock band, hip-hop stars Big Boi and Travis Scott are also set to take center stage.

The artists soon shared excitement on social media, with Maroon 5, their frontman Adam Levine and Big Boi all posting the same video announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

According to a press release from the NFL, this year’s lineup is “bringing together the broadest range of musical genres ever seen on the Super Bowl stage.”

The halftime show is a widely coveted gig in music, with many of the industry’s leading superstars taking top billing. In recent years, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Bruno Mars are just a few of the contemporary music icons who have scored the honor.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will air from Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.

— Erin Biglow