‘Married At First Sight’: Cameron Has To Go To The Hospital, Lauren & Orion Almost Split

This week on “Married at First Sight,” Clare and Cameron seem to be getting along better than ever after really connecting last episode.

But Cameron was feeling under the weather and ended up having to go to the hospital due to pain in his ear!

Despite things being a little rocky for them communication wise at the beginning of their honeymoon, Cameron and Clare seem to understand each other better now.

After his trip to the hospital, Cameron seemed to be feeling better and surprised Clare at dinner with a bunch of flowers in a super sweet moment.

Becca and Austin are getting deep. The pair decided to delve into the bigger topics of life including faith, and though they were both raised with different religions they are optimistic about how they will handle things together.

They are looking forward to how their life together will be after the honeymoon, and seem to be in a solid place.

We also picked up with Lauren and Orion as they were dealing with the aftermath from last week, when Orion said intimacy was off the table after learning Lauren had slept with someone only a few months prior. It seems like they have very different opinions about how to handle things.

Lauren was super upset at how he reacted and broke down in tears during their conversation, and Orion tried to apologize but it didn’t go over well.

Their disagreement continued later into the night, with Lauren calling out how Orion was saying contradicting things, and expressing how judged she felt by him.

He was apologetic and they seemed to agree to try to move past the situation and work on things.

But later on, Orion revealed he wasn’t sure if he could move past the comment Lauren made in an earlier episode.

Lauren broke down in tears telling Clare about what was happening with Orion, including that she told him she wants a divorce. But while speaking with a marriage counselor later on, Lauren admitted she doesn’t actually want to call it quits just yet.

The pair met up with the counselor together, where Orion says he can’t move on from what happened.

“Married At First Sight”- produced by Kinetic Content – airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.