‘Married At First Sight’: Cameron Questions His Future With Clare

This week on “Married at First Sight,” there was drama and tears!

Last episode, Cameron revealed during his and Clare’s housewarming party that his dad is really sick and doesn’t know about him being on the show or getting married. He now explained that his dad has been sick for quite a while and that he hasn’t told him because he doesn’t want the news to affect his health.

They are still struggling in the romance department, but they are both willing and open to trying to make things work with their relationship.

‘Married At First Sight’: Meet All The Couples View Gallery

Last episode Emily’s friends really came for Brennan, and she apologized again for their behavior.

Later, they met up with the other couples and Brennan revealed to them about their lack of a romantic connection after the honeymoon.

Things quickly got tense when Orion began telling the group that Lauren and he have broken up.

Lauren did not hold back calling out Orion on how she feels he flip flops when it comes to what he says, and how she thinks he can’t seem to get his story straight. At one point she even called him a “gaslighter.”

After hearing from the other couples, Lauren broke down in tears in an emotional moment.

After the group catchup, Cameron said he felt inspired by Orion deciding to end things with Lauren and was seriously questioning if things would work out with him and Clare.

They had a therapy session where Cameron seems to have his mind pretty much up that he’s ready to end things. After therapy, he questioned if Clare could see a future with him, but she’s unsure and couldn’t give him an answer.

Emily and Brennan also had a couple’s therapy session that didn’t end well. The counselor suggested that Brennan could benefit from individual therapy to work through his own emotions, and he wasn’t a fan of the suggestion. He later said he has no intention of starting therapy.

“Married At First Sight”- produced by Kinetic Content – airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.