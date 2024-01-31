‘Married At First Sight’: Chloe & Michael’s Honeymoon, Emily & Brennan Have More Issues

This week on “Married at First Sight” multiple couples are having major issues.

Chloe and Michael are now married, but she had a hard time on their wedding night. She admitted she had multiple panic attacks in the night.

Despite their jitters, they both seem really optimistic about where their relationship is headed and are showing affection with each other and seem to be growing their bond.

Near the end of the episode, Chloe admitted that she’s feeling overwhelmed about their relationship and all the emotions she’s having, but she’s really happy about how great Michael is.

But not all the couples are having such a great time. Becca and Austin are still having some issues, specifically with physical intimacy.

They recently went on a trip together and he is saying that having a cat around affected his allergies, which in turn impacted how affectionate he could be.

But Becca is feeling sad about how things are progressing and was questioning why he can’t seem to make more of an effort.

Emily and Brennan are working on their communication skills, and Emily says she’s worried about losing herself in trying to make him happy and respect his boundaries.

She also said she doesn’t think he even treats her as a friend, which he denied.

Emily later talked with a friend, who called out how Brennan is treating her. Her friend thinks he’s a “master manipulator” and thinks Emily should “run for the hills.”

Emily is going to give it her best, but she’s not sure about what their future holds.

“Married At First Sight”- produced by Kinetic Content – airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.