‘Married At First Sight’: Orion & Lauren Have Tense Conversation About Intimacy

On “Married at First Sight” this week we saw couples navigating some murky waters on their honeymoons.

Clare and Cameron have been having communication issues in past episodes, but now they are hoping to bond while letting out their inner artists. And it does seem like their paint session got things flowing!

They’re willing to keep trying to make things work, and opened up to each other about how they’re feeling.

‘Married At First Sight’: Meet All The Couples View Gallery

Emily is an all in type of girl, she went from never being in a relationship to being married to Brennan – and she’s trying to take things slow in order to make things work with him.

Later, Emily faced a hair raising situation, literally, when she got her tresses distressed out in the ocean – and ended up having to get them chopped off!

She and Brennan bonded about how they both handled the hairy situation.

Becca and Austin continue to be the cutest! They met up after hanging out with the group, and Austin revealed he downplayed how great their relationship was to the guys because he didn’t want to make them feel bad.

Lauren and Orion had a tense argument last episode and are still navigating how to handle a situation like this. They talked things out a bit and agree they want to work through things together and learn from the situation.

Lauren says she wants to make sure in their relationship going forward, even when they have disagreements that they talk it through and be there for each other no matter what.

Later they had a conversation about the last time they had been intimate with someone and Orion revealed it had more than a year for him, and seemed shocked about Lauren being with someone two months ago.

She seemed taken aback by his reaction. He was really unhappy and said that what she revealed meant intimacy is now “off the table” for them, which she was visibly shocked to hear him say.

“Married At First Sight”- produced by Kinetic Content – airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.