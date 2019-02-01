Looks like Marshmello has a big performance coming up this weekend…in Fortnite!

That’s right! The DJ and music producer will be putting on a concert inside a video game.

Marshmello took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his virtual appearance as well as his own Fortnite character (with a special dance, of course) and clothing collection!

“Drop into Pleasant Park in Fornite this Saturday for a special set,” he told his followers.

Fortnite fanatics are loving the concept and have shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Players have even noticed the stage inside the game that is being built for the special event!

Looks like the stage for that Marshmello concert is getting set up #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/pA22R8hkV3 — Octo_Troll (@Pandragon420) January 31, 2019

Gamers can log on to watch the concert on Feb. 2, 2 PM EST.

