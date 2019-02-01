Looks like Marshmello has a big performance coming up this weekend…in Fortnite!
That’s right! The DJ and music producer will be putting on a concert inside a video game.
Marshmello took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his virtual appearance as well as his own Fortnite character (with a special dance, of course) and clothing collection!
“Drop into Pleasant Park in Fornite this Saturday for a special set,” he told his followers.
Fortnite fanatics are loving the concept and have shared their thoughts on Twitter:
Who wouldn't want to dance with a marshmello. 💙 #marshmello #Fortnite #XboxOne #Squad #PleasantPark #Twitch Had more fun dancing than winning games today. pic.twitter.com/YwjJKpjos0
— Danyelle (@Dictator_Dany) February 1, 2019
so ready for the marshmello concert haha. #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/cdnkXnaDci
— kayla's fortnite clips (@Fortnit23606361) February 1, 2019
Oh that's lit af! #Fortnite #Twitch #YouTube #Marshmello pic.twitter.com/Wx9pGfZpUA
— JChill (@JChill_YT) January 31, 2019
this is just amazing #Marshmello in #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KeVHzLnJcs
— Jay (@GSceptical) February 1, 2019
Players have even noticed the stage inside the game that is being built for the special event!
Looks like the stage for that Marshmello concert is getting set up #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/pA22R8hkV3
— Octo_Troll (@Pandragon420) January 31, 2019
Gamers can log on to watch the concert on Feb. 2, 2 PM EST.
