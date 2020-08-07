Martha Stewart Claps Back At Troll Who Criticized Her Lobster Dinner

Martha Stewart doesn’t have time for the haters! She set the record straight after a fan had some questions over the ethics of her lobster dinner, which Martha posted to Instagram on Monday.

“Our outdoor dinner in the back driveway. Where all the daily action takes place- dog grooming. Feeding. Soccer practice. Baseball practice. And sometimes messy dinners like lobster snd (sic) corn!!!” The 79-year-old captioned a series of photos, which included a freshly cooked lobster and rustic cutlery. “Simple table setting. Tables covered in old fashioned butchers paper. We have a giant roll of it in the basement. Photo of lobster by @Douglasfriedmsn.”

While most commenters shared how jealous they were of the appetizing meal, one person took issue with Martha’s dinner.

“I’ve always followed you. Loved your show. But do you ever feel this is all a little_tone (sic) deaf There are people lining up for hours for a bag of potatoes # let them eat cake,” the viewer wrote.

Martha wasn’t about to let the comment slide, and said most of the products were locally-sourced.

“(T)he lobsters were $4 each from a fisherman who was happy to be getting more than from his regular buyer. We had potatoes from our own garden. And corn from a local farm which we support. We feed everyone who works for us. We do not waste. We compost. We work We give generously to many organizations. We care about the pandemic and observe healthy living and social distancing etc and we wear masks we are good people.”

As it turns out, Martha really does know best!