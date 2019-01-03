Grand-Martha is having a blast Down Under with her daughter and grandkids!
Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart spent the holidays in Australia bonding over fun activities with her daughter Alexis, 53, and her two grandchildren, Jude, 7, and Truman, 6.
The 77-year-old has been documenting every fun moment with the group, which she has shared on her Instagram.
“Bondi beach Sydney Australia Christmas day,” she captioned a photo of the grandkids playing in the ocean. “So warm, so bright, so beautiful.”
View this post on Instagram
You've heard of wombats well this is what a youngster, rescued from the wild as an orphan, looks like -an adorable stuffed toy. The young man is Greg irons who runs the refuge @Bonorong and is helping protect the wild animal population of Tasmania he is performing an admirable and celebrated task and deserves our highest accolades
She also shared snaps of the kiddos meeting a young wombat, a fun family hike, and a few mouth-watering meals they had along the way, of course!
Our favorite pic is a sweet photo of the “Potluck Dinner Party” host holding her fist in the air as she rode a merry-go-round in total glee with Jude and Truman.
In her most recent post, Martha captured a great video of a large grouping of seals perched on a gazebo on the coast.
Looks like this household guru is really taking to the Aussie way of life!
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.