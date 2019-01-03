Grand-Martha is having a blast Down Under with her daughter and grandkids!

Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart spent the holidays in Australia bonding over fun activities with her daughter Alexis, 53, and her two grandchildren, Jude, 7, and Truman, 6.

The 77-year-old has been documenting every fun moment with the group, which she has shared on her Instagram.

“Bondi beach Sydney Australia Christmas day,” she captioned a photo of the grandkids playing in the ocean. “So warm, so bright, so beautiful.”

She also shared snaps of the kiddos meeting a young wombat, a fun family hike, and a few mouth-watering meals they had along the way, of course!

Our favorite pic is a sweet photo of the “Potluck Dinner Party” host holding her fist in the air as she rode a merry-go-round in total glee with Jude and Truman.

In her most recent post, Martha captured a great video of a large grouping of seals perched on a gazebo on the coast.

Looks like this household guru is really taking to the Aussie way of life!