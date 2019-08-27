Martha Stewart Throws Shade At Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Empire (Again)

It’s getting hot in here — but it’s not the weather.

Martha Stewart proved she still wasn’t the biggest fan of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness empire Goop when she addressed the actress’ brand during an episode of “The Corp” podcast with Alex Rodriguez and Barstool Sports’ Big Cat. The 78-year-old businesswoman threw shade when asked, “How would describe what Gwyneth Paltrow is doing today versus what Martha Stewart created years ago?”

“I don’t follow Goop,” Martha responded. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling. I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs, if they’re movie stars or hard-working women like I am, who are not movie stars.”

She added, “If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So good luck, Gwyneth.” But Martha’s icy comments should come as no surprise — the domestic divas have had a rocky history for years.

Back in 2013, Martha seemingly dissed the 46-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star during an interview with Bloomberg TV. “She must be doing something right,” she said. “She’s a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle. She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle.”

She reiterated her stance in 2014 while chatting with Net-a-Porter about Gwyneth. “She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star,” Martha said. “If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” And I… oop!

