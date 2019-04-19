Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Twin In Coordinated Black Looks During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

We missed you, Mary-Kate and Ashley!

The Olsen twins stepped into the spotlight for a rare red carpet appearance at the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala on Thursday night.

For their night out, the fashion moguls twinned in all-black looks – with Mary-Kate throwing in a small pop of color with her bright red kitten heels. The younger sister (by two minutes) wore an ankle-length overcoat, while Ashley went for menswear in a jacket and oversized trousers.

Both of the siblings opted for natural beauty routines, donning barely-there makeup and keeping their dark blonde tresses minimally styled.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on April 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s pretty infrequent that Mary-Kate and Ashley share the carpet together, making Thursday night’s gala all the more special. The “Full House” alums’ last public outing was at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in November.

Earlier that year, the twins stepped out to accept the 2018 CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year award in New York City.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

 

