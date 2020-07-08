Mary Kay Letourneau Dies From Cancer At 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former schoolteacher who made headlines in the ‘90s for her sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student, has died, according to multiple reports. She was only 58 years old.

Letourneau had been battling stage 4 colon cancer for months ahead of her death, TMZ reported.

WATCH MORE: Lori Vallow Appears To Tear Up In Court Appearance For New Charges

In 1997, Mary Kay pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault for having sex with then-underage Vili Fualaau. At the time, Letourneau was 34 years old, married, and with four children of her own. She gave birth to her and Vili’s first child together while awaiting sentencing in 1997, and had another child by Vili by the time he had turned 15.

As part of a plea deal, Letourneau agreed to spent six months in jail and undergo sex offender treatment. Under the terms of the deal, she was forbidden from having any contact with Fualaau.

But less than two weeks after leaving jail, she and Fualaau were caught together in a car near her home, and Letourneau returned to prison—where she ultimately gave birth to their second child.

WATCH MORE: Chris D’Elia’s Accusers React To Actor Releasing Email Exchanges

Mary Kay and Vili eventually married in 2005 upon her release from prison and were together until their separation in 2017. The couple filed for divorce in 2019.

Despite the couple’s separation, TMZ reports that Fualaau was at Mary Kay’s side taking care of her following her cancer diagnosis.