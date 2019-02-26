‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Emily Blunt Records ‘Where The Lost Things Go’ In This Exclusive Sneak Peek!

Talk about a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious sneak peek!

Access has an exclusive sneak peek at a clip of Emily Blunt recording “Where The Lost Things Go.”

Emily is seen singing with the cute kiddos in the movie as she sweetly serenade them in their bedroom.

Viewers also get to see the actress in the recording studio with a full orchestra as she sings along with the instruments.

While doing press for the Disney film, Emily spoke with Access and shared about the fashion she wore while promoting the film, and whether it was an homage to the original film.”I mean I think that there’s a sort of essence there,” she said. “We wanted to do something really stylish, a bit eccentric and certainly… I don’t know, she’s so iconic, so you want to make a bit of a splash.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda also spoke with Access and shared he’d be down for a sequel.

“If Rob (Marshall) is in and Emily (Blunt) is in, I’m in,” he said excitedly.

Lin-Manuel also revealed the most important review about the film came from someone very close to him.

“The most important review happened to me yesterday, which… my son saw the movie and left, like singing… so I’m good,” he added.

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” is available on Digital 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere on March 12 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 19.

— Stephanie Swaim