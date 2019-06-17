‘Master Chef Junior’ Star Malia Brauer Shares Her Ravioli Recipe!

‘Master Chef Junior’ star Malia Brauer is serving up some yummy recipes! She showed Access’ Scott Evans how to create some delectable ravioli recipes.

For the ravioli filling:

15 Oz ricotta

2 cups mozzarella

1/2 cup Parmesan shredded

1 lightly beaten egg

2 tsp fresh minced basil

2 tsp fresh Minced spinach

1 tsp Fresh minced parsley

1 tsp fresh minced oregano

1/4 garlic powder

1/4 salt

1/4 pepper

For the pasta:

2 cups 00 flour

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon olive oil

Extra OO flour

1. Start with a clean work space. I usually use my counter. Sift the flour and salt into a mound. Leave a hole in the center.

2. Mix the eggs

3. Using a fork gradually mix the flour as you gradually add the egg mixture.

4. Knead the dough together.

5. Wrap in plastic wrap and rest for 30 min.

6. Can also be made in a Mixer with a dough hook or a food processor.

7. Take 1/4 dough.

8. Dust work space with flour

9. Cut off a quarter of the dough. Rewrap rest, and set aside.

10. Use the heel of your hand to flatten the dough into an oval approximately the same width as your pasta machine, about six inches. Set the rollers to their widest setting and pass the dough through.

11. Send pasta through pasta roller adjusting the thickness.

12. Cut circles for ravioli

13. Fill cheese filling into a piping bag

14. Pipe cheese filling onto ravioli circle

15. Cover with a ravioli circle top

16. Seal edges with egg wash. Use fork to press ends together.

17. Use a tablespoon to cup the top of the ravioli.

18. Add ravioli to boiling water- about 2 minutes or until ravioli rises to the top.

19. Strain out ravioli. Rest on a draining plate for a minute.

20. Serve topped with sauce, shredded Parmesan and a couple sprigs of arugula.

• For the Arrabiata Sauce :

• 6 cloves garlic

• ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

• 2 28-ounce cans whole tomatoes

• 3 sprigs fresh basil

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1. Thinly slice the garlic.

2. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Cook garlic 1-2 minutes. Stir until light brown.

3. Add the tomatoes, basil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.

4. Use a wooden spoon to smash the tomorrow’s as the sauce simmers. Simmer for about 45 minutes until it thickens.