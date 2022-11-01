Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller’s Cause of Death Confirmed

The coroner has revealed how Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller’s died. According to People, the 25-year-old’s cause of death has reportedly been ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Tytyana died on May 27 and her father shared the devastating news with fans on Instagram on May 29.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel,” Master P wrote.

In July, the music mogul got emotional about his continued grief while speaking with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

“It’s hard, coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission.” he said. “And I feel like, going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don’t even want to go to no more funerals.”

Master P’s son, Romeo Miller, formerly known as rapper Lil’ Romeo, thanked his fans for the love and support on Instagram in May.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he wrote. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM 😞🤍🕊”

In June, the 33-year-old musician shared a heartbreaking tribute to his younger sister.

“During these times, you have taught me the true meaning of strength and faith. You showed me that even through adversity, you could still choose to be a light,” he penned. “There are no goodbyes for us, because you will always be in my heart lil sis. Big brother loves you dearly and everything I do, will be for you. We all will celebrate you and like I said just last week; Love u too!”