‘MasterChef Junior’ Alum Ben Watkins Starts Chemotherapy For Rare Illness Nearly 3 Years After Parents’ Deaths

Nearly three years after losing both of his parents, “MasterChef Junior’s” Ben Watkins is facing another uphill battle.

The teen chef has been diagnosed with Angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, a rare soft tissue tumor, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his family’s attorney.

Per the update, Ben received his diagnosis last year, shortly after his 13th birthday.

“Young Ben is one of only six people in the entire world diagnosed with this illness. Ben is currently undergoing treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago,” it read in part.

A follow-up post said that Ben had started chemotherapy on July 30.

Contestants Quani, Sammy and Ben in the all-new Junior Edition: American Classics episode of MASTERCHEF airing Friday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

News of Ben’s health challenge comes nearly three years after Ben’s mother and father died in what investigators ruled a murder-suicide, per the Chicago Tribune. Police told the outlet that Ben’s father shot and killed his child’s mother on Sept. 16 before taking his own life in their home.

Ben was 10 years old at the time of his parents’ deaths. Six months after the tragedy, he appeared in the sixth season of “MasterChef Junior” and excelled, ultimately getting eliminated in Episode 5.

Culinary ABCs time period premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Friday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.