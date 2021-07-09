Matt Damon Brought To Tears With 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Damon couldn’t contain his emotion at the Cannes Film Festival.

Following the premiere of the film “Stillwater,” where the actor plays a father who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, played by Abigail Breslin, after she convicted of murder, the audience erupted in applause and a standing ovation for five minutes.

The 50-year-old “Stillwater” star was caught on video wiping tears by Ramin Setoodesh, Variety’s executive editor.

Matt Damon is brought to tears at the #Cannes2021 standing ovation for ‘Stillwater.’ pic.twitter.com/phpK2mOJT1 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 8, 2021

“Stillwater” is directed by Tom McCarthy who gave a speech following the premiere, “I’m overwhelmed to be here, I’ve been so greatly influenced by the cinema of this country and of Europe,” he said according to Variety. “It’s so inspiring to present a film to this amazing audience in this iconic theater … that’s all I can come up with in this instant-tradition moment.”

The film also stars Camille Cottin and Lilou Siavaud. “Stillwater” will be released in theaters on July 30.



