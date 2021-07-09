Matt Damon Brought To Tears With 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Damon couldn’t contain his emotion at the Cannes Film Festival.

Following the premiere of the film “Stillwater,” where the actor plays a father who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, played by Abigail Breslin, after she convicted of murder, the audience erupted in applause and a standing ovation for five minutes.

The 50-year-old “Stillwater” star was caught on video wiping tears by Ramin Setoodesh, Variety’s executive editor.

“Stillwater” is directed by Tom McCarthy who gave a speech following the premiere, “I’m overwhelmed to be here, I’ve been so greatly influenced by the cinema of this country and of Europe,” he said according to Variety. “It’s so inspiring to present a film to this amazing audience in this iconic theater … that’s all I can come up with in this instant-tradition moment.”

The film also stars Camille Cottin and Lilou Siavaud. “Stillwater” will be released in theaters on July 30.

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Helen Mirren, Bella Hadid & More Stars Wow!

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Helen Mirren, Bella Hadid & More Stars Wow!

View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Conan O’Brien Leaving Late Night After 28 Years For Weekly Variety Show

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.