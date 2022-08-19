Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Arrive In Georgia Ahead Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration

Matt Damon has touched down in Georgia for his famous best friend’s big day!

“The Last Duel” actor was spotted arriving in the Southern state on Friday ahead of pal Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso can be seen getting into a car on an airfield nearby Ben’s estate. According to the outlet, the couple reportedly arrived via a private jet.

Page Six had previously reported that Matt was expected to be a guest at Ben and Jen’s three-day celebration, in addition to Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

The festivities will kick off on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner, with the big ceremony on Saturday and a barbecue on Sunday, per the publication.

The weekend of fun comes one month after Ben and Jen first tied the knot in Las Vegas.

In a message to fans on her newsletter “On the JLo,” the “Hustlers” star called the Sin City ceremony “the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

“[It was] one we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” she added in part.