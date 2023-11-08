Matt Ulrich, Former NFL Player & Super Bowl Champ, Dead At 41

The NFL is saying goodbye to a beloved Super Bowl winner.

Retired offensive guard Matt Ulrich, who played for the Indianapolis Colts during their championship season in 2007, has died. He was just 41 years old.

Team owner Jim Irsay confirmed the sad news with a social media announcement on Nov. 8, honoring Ulrich’s legacy on and off the field.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay wrote. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Ulrich is survived by his wife and four sons. Following his college football career as team captain at Northwestern University, he joined the Colts for two seasons before leaving the NFL.

Ulrich was also a player advisor for the Harvard Football Players Health Study. According to the organization’s website, he founded the brand DexaFit, which provides body fat and metabolic testing centers throughout the country.

The athlete was also a managing director and partner with the Profitable Ideas Exchange in Montana, and shared his online bio for the company that settling in that area was a longtime goal.

“My wife and I always dreamed of raising our family in Bozeman, MT, but 20 years ago there were far fewer professional job available. It warms my heart that when we delight clients and grow our business, we create new jobs here in Montana for families who have the same dreams I did,” he said.