Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Share A Rare Family Photo

Alright, alright, alright, Alves McConaughey family!

Camila Alves took to Instagram on Sunday to post a rare snap with her hubby Matthew McConaughey and their three children Levi, 10, Vida, 9, and Livingston, 6, on a family vacay!

“A shot from our family vacation in Yellowstone,” the former model captioned the photo.

The 37-year-old Brazilian native went on to thank Moncler, Sorel, North Face, and Spy for keeping them warm on their chilly trip!

“Especially this Brazilian lady who can’t stand the cold,” she joked.

Camila also posted a snowy pic of the group hiking through Yellowstone National Park near some smoky geysers.

“#adventures,” she captioned the photo.

Last week, the Women of Today founder posted a hot #TBT from a warm day in Greece – and Matthew proved that he’s still got it as he flashed his six-pack abs!

As private as this couple is, we cherish these Instagram-able family moments!

