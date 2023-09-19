Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Son Levi Celebrating His ‘Just Because’ Book Release On Instagram

Matthew McConaughey’s latest book got some praise from his eldest son!

The actor just released his first children’s book “Just Because,” an illustrated collection of lessons about the contradictions of life.

To celebrate its release, Matthew’s 15-year-old son Levi – who recently joined social media – shared an Instagram tribute to his dad and his accomplishments.

“It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed. He’s been writing and creating and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome! Now he’s on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I’m really excited about it. Can’t wait to see what he does next…” the teen wrote.

While chatting with Access Daily, Matthew reacted to Levi’s sweet words.

“My 15-year-old just shared a congratulatory post about me having ‘Greenlights’ and now this kids’ book ‘Just Because’ out. I was like, ‘That’s the first time one of my children have come to me and said, I’m proud of you, pop.’ So, that’s pretty cool,” he gushed.

Matthew told Access that the idea for “Just Because” came to him in a dream.

“I have been dreaming more recently in the last ten years in rhythm, in song. They come out to be a song, which turns out to be a nice poem or turns out to be a children’s book like ‘Just Because,'” he shared.

His dream inspired a flow of ideas, and he narrowed down which to include in the book.

“This has probably 25, 30 couplets in it. When I got up that night and wrote things down, I wrote down 200. Because I had the meter, and all of a sudden, they just started coming out,” Matthew said.

“Now, the other 150 that are not in this book, they’re probably not as age-appropriate – but there could be an adult version of ‘Just Because,'” he quipped.

“Just Because” is available now.