Matthew McConaughey, The Rock And More Stars Pay Tribute To Military On Veteran’s Day

On November 11, America celebrates Veterans Day to pay tribute to members of the United States Armed Forces. And celebrities made sure to spread their own patriotism, sharing photos in tribute to some of their favorite veterans.
Kevin Bacon showed his gratitude toward the troops with a fun and “Footloose” themed dance video while Kerry Washington shared how much she appreciate her own father’s service.
Check out how celebrities are showing their gratitude toward veterans.
Matthew McConaughey
View this post on Instagram
Tia Mowry
View this post on Instagram
This is my #mom and my #dad ❤️Growing up as a child actor can be tough. However, I thank God for my parents who raised me to believe that character, integrity and who you are as a person is way more important than anything. Strive to do your best. Work hard at everything you do. Today I’m celebrating you and the many who #protect and #serve for our country. Thank you mom and dad. I love you!
Kelly Ripa
Kevin Bacon
Snooki
View this post on Instagram
Kerry Washington
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday I asked my dad what it meant to him when someone says “Thank you for your service.” He said it means everything because it was the honor of his lifetime to serve this country. So to all the Veterans out there, including my fave Veteran 😍…thank you for your service. We salute you today and everyday. #VeteransDay 💙❤️ P.S. going to try and interview him later! Stay tuned!!!
Jamie Lee Curtis
View this post on Instagram
Honoring today the sacrifice of service for love of country 🇺🇸. For those who served and came home, thank you for your bravery and selflessness. For those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to their families, we will never forget you. My father, Tony Curtis, @usnavy My step father, Robert Brandt, @usmarinecorps My father-in-law, Peter Guest, @royalcannavy My friend, Patrick Perkins, @speedyperkins88 @usmarinecorps My friend April Fitzsimmons, @usarmy
Mark Wahlberg
The Rock
Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Adam Driver and More Celebrities Who Served In The MilitaryView Gallery