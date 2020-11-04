Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Sing Him ‘Happy Birthday’ In Precious Throwback Video

On the morning of his birthday, Matthew McConaughey woke up to an adorable blast from the past!

The “Greenlights” memoirist, who turned 51 on Nov. 4, was treated to a throwback compilation video featuring his kids – 12-year-old son Levi, 10-year-old Vida and 7-year-old Livingston – as young children.

In the video, the cuties attempted to sing “Happy Birthday” to their dad, but took some funny creative liberties – whispering the words and grabbing their cheeks to make funny faces!

Matthew simply captioned the video, “A beautiful alarm clock I had today.”

Matthew’s wife Camila Alves, who appeared to arrange the home video surprise, shared it on her Instagram account as well.

“I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!” she wrote in part. “Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!”

Alright, Alright, Alright! Hot Shots Of Matthew McConaughey View Gallery

Levi, Vida and Livingston are all grown up now and occasionally make appearances on their parents’ social media accounts.

Last month, Levi and his mom as they marveled at a sugar-free chocolate chip cookie skillet they’d whipped up to celebrate Matthew’s latest project.

“It’s been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!” Camila wrote in part.

Back in August, Vida joined Camila reading the children’s book “De Colores” for PBS Kids’ Read-Along.

Then, in October, Vida took hold of the camera as she filmed her mom showing off her hula hoop skills!