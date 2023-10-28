Matthew Perry Dead At 54

Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Chandler in the sitcom “Friends,” was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, a representative and law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News.

Law enforcement officials tell Access Hollywood they got a 911 call at around 4 p.m. and responded to his home for a water rescue. No apparent foul play is suspected, according to the law enforcement.

Perry is best known for starring in “Friends” for from 1994 to 2004, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

The official social media account for the sitcom took to X to pay tribute to Perry following the heartbreaking news, writing, “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”