Matthew Perry Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Attended By ‘Friends’ Co-Stars

Matthew Perry has been laid to rest.

A private funeral was held for the beloved actor on Friday in Los Angeles.

As seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, it appears his “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox were in attendance. The outlet reports his mother Suzanne and stepfather Keith Morrison were in attendance as well.

His “Friends” co-stars, including Matt LeBlanc issued their first public reaction regarding his death on Monday, sharing a statement obtained by NBC News.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement reads in part. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The actors indicated that they might share more about the tragedy in the future but are focused on sharing love for his family and friends.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the statement concludes.

Matthew passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28 at the age of 54 in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Officials previously told Access Hollywood they received a 911 call around 4 P. and responded to his home for a water rescue. Per law enforcement, no apparent foul play is suspected.