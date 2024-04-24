Matty Healy Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Diss Track’ On ‘TTPD’: ‘I’m Sure It’s Good’

Matty Healy is breaking his silence on Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The 1975 frontman has spoken out for the first time since his superstar former flame released her latest blockbuster album, which contains multiple lyrical references that many Swifties believe to be about him.

When paparazzi approached Matty in Los Angeles on April 24, he revealed whether he’s listened to “TTPD” and if he has specific thoughts on what one photographer called his “diss track.”

Though the double LP has dominated pop culture since its anticipated release, it actually seems that Matty has some catching up to do.

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he said after a chuckle. “But I’m sure it’s good.”

Just hours after dropping “Tortured Poets,” Taylor surprised fans with the news that the album contained 15 extra songs. Listeners have speculated that the tracks “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “Guilty As Sin?,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” are at least in part inspired by Taylor and Matty’s brief romance.

The pair dated for a few weeks last year following the Grammy winner’s split from her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, and were previously linked a decade earlier.

In the title track, Taylor also included a verse that drew comparisons to Matty’s preference for retro writing devices.

“You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the tortured poets department / I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses a typewriter anyway?'” she sings.

Taylor may have drawn creative inspiration from her and Matty’s time together but both musicians have since moved on to new relationships: Matty with model Gabbriette Bechtel and Taylor with Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, who is also speculated to be included in “TTPD” on songs like “So High School” and “The Alchemy.”