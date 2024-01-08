‘Mean Girls’ Star Angourie Rice Reveals How She Bonded With Christopher Briney

“Mean Girls” is back!

Tina Fey wrote the upcoming film which is an adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The movie has a star-studded cast including Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice and Christopher Briney, Ashley Park, John Hamm, Auli’I Cravalho, Jenna Fischer and more.

Angourie is taking on the role of Cadie Heron while Christopher plays Aaron Samuels. While chatting with Access Hollywood at the film’s New York City premiere Christopher revealed if he’s talked to Jonathan Bennett, who originally played Aaron in the 2004 film.

“No I haven’t had the chance to talk to him. I hope I had his blessing you know,” he said.

Getting Aaron and Cadie’s on-screen chemistry just right was crucial for this film and Angourie told Access how she bonded with Chris.

“We hung out. He’s a really easy guy to get to know, he’s a very generous actor so it was very easy,” she said.

And it’s no secret Tina Fey has a talent for finding amazing talent.

“I am just lucky to cross paths with all of these amazing actors. But I do really love the process of finding actors and matching them up with parts. I love the casting process, it’s my favorite,” she told Access. “It’s one of the few things in life that I’ll be like, I think I’m good at that.”

Staying touch with everyone can be hard as Tina admitted she doesn’t see the original plastics a lot.

“We don’t see each other very often,” she said. “I used to like once every 10 years see Amanda Seyfriend at the Oscars and I’d be like ‘Hi!’ I haven’t seen them all in so long.”

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.