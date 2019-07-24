Meek Mill Gets Conviction Thrown Out, New Trial & New Music Deal With Jay-Z

Meek Mill has been granted a new trial and a new judge to the 12-year-old charges against him, amid his new label signing with Jay-Z.

In 2007, the rapper was arrested and charged with various drug and gun related offenses for which he was later found guilty, according to official court documents acquired by Access.

On January 16, 2009, to court sentenced Meek, whose real name is Robert Williams, to 11.5 to 23 months in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

In February 2018, Meek filed a PCRA petition, in which he alleged that he discovered serious allegations of misconduct against former officer Graham, the officer who arrested the rapper and served as a witness on trial 12 years ago.

On Wednesday, a panel of three judges handed down their decision in Pennsylvania Superior Court saying Meek deserves a new trial without Judge Genece Brinkley, who revoked Meek’s probation and sent him to prison after he committed several technical violations since his ’09 sentencing.

Meek celebrated the victory on social media, posting a headline of the news.

“As of right now I’m not on probation and I am not a felon anymore,” he wrote. “Today was mega.”

As the rapper celebrated his legal win, he was also celebrating his new partnership with Jay-Z.

The pair has teamed up to bring Meek’s Dream Chasers label into Jay-Z’s 11-year-old Roc Nation.

The new deal means Meek will be responsible for overseeing the label, building the staff, and developing artists.

Jay-Z and Meek made it official on Tuesday when they signed the papers at a small media gathering in New York City.