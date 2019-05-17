Meet Psalm West: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Newborn Son’s Unexpected Name

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby boy officially has a name!

One week after the birth of her fourth child, Kim revealed the moniker she and her husband gave the newborn – and it’s a spiritual one.

“Psalm West,” Kim simply announced on Twitter. The makeup mogul also shared a screenshot of a text she’d received from her husband, which included a photo of little Psalm sleeping peacefully in his crib.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day,” Kanye wrote. “With the arrival of our fourth child / We are blessed beyond measure / We have everything we need.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

The name Psalm came as a surprise to Kardashian fans, many of whom had guessed that Kim would name her son “Bear” or “Cub,” due to her conspicuous use of teddy bear emojis in her baby shower tweets. But the name seems like a perfect fit for her and her husband, for whom religion has become an increasingly important part of their lives.

“This is your life. Married with four kids, get people out of jail, cover of Vogue, go to church every week with your family,” Kanye texted Kim days before Psalm’s arrival. “Dreams come true.”

Morning Texts ✨ pic.twitter.com/9elTakkTee — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

The word psalm means “a sacred song or hymn.” Considering Kanye blends the musical and the spiritual in his weekly Sunday Services, it’s no surprise that baby No. 4’s name lines up with his dad’s passion project.

Kim and Kanye also went the spiritual route before, picking an overtly pious moniker for their eldest son, Saint.

Like siblings North, Saint and Chicago, baby Psalm was given a name that stands out. Psalm, unsurprisingly, has never ranked in the Social Security Administration’s ranking of the top 1,000 male or female baby names in the United States, per the organization’s website.