Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Share Sexy Kiss In ‘Drunk Face’ Music Video

Things are heating up between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly!

The 34-year-old “Transformers” star appears in the rocker’s new music video for “Drunk Face,” and the pair shared a sexy kiss right off the bat!

Throughout the rest of the video, Megan accompanies 30-year-old MGK on the release day of his latest album, “Tickets To My Downfall.” They’re seen jetting off on a private plane, enjoying dessert outside, and walking through hordes of fans and paparazzi.

This isn’t the first time Megan has starred in one of her beau’s videos. The couple first sparked romance rumors in May after Megan appeared in the video for “Bloody Valentine,” showing off her sizzling chemistry with the musician.

The pair has since taken things to the next level. In July, Megan revealed on the podcast “Give Them Lala With Randall” that she considers MGK to be her “twin flame,” saying, “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Last week, MGK opened up to Howard Stern about just how strong his feelings are. “After I made most of the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. This was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. … I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist,” he said, adding, “I didn’t know what [true love] was until me and her made eye contact.”

— by Katcy Stephan