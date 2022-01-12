Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged: ‘Yes, In This Life And Every Life’

2022 is off to a romantic start for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: they’re engaged!

The actress, 35, and the musician, 31, announced their happy news in a pair of swoon-worthy Instagram posts on Wednesday, with Megan revealing a video of her groom-to-be’s proposal.

The mom of three shared that MGK popped the question earlier this week at a special location.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” she wrote.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Megan continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

For his part, the rocker shared an up-close peek at his new fiancée’s stunning sparkler, which featured a pear-shaped diamond and matching emerald – a design which MGK revealed he created specifically to symbolize his and Megan’s love story.

“Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote.

This will be Megan’s second marriage and MGK’s first.

The happy couple met while shooting their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and went public with their romance in 2020, following Megan’s split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The “Transformers” star and the “90210” alum share three sons and finalized their divorce in October. MGK has a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from a previous relationship.

PHOTOS: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Love Story

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Love Story View Gallery

— Erin Biglow