Megan Fox Shares Throwback Of Shia LaBeouf On ‘Transformers’ Set After Confirming Their Past Romance

Megan Fox is looking back fondly on her days battling alongside the Autobots.

On Wednesday, the “New Girl” alum shared a rare on-set photo from her breakout film, “Transformers.” In the snap, Megan’s leading man, Shia LaBeouf, comically flaunted his stomach next to a yellow Camaro, mimicking the sexy way her character famously checked under its hood in the movie.

“Once upon a time 13 summers ago 🧡,” she captioned the sweet throwback.

Megan’s post comes months after she admitted on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she and Shia tested out their onscreen chemistry when cameras weren’t rolling.

“I mean, I would confirm that it was romantic,” she confessed, following Andy’s mention of Shia’s 2011 Details magazine interview in which he alluded to the fact that they shared something special.

Although “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” actress confirmed that their romance didn’t go anywhere after filming ended, she revealed that she still thinks highly of Shia to this day.

“I love him,” she said. “I’ve never been like really quiet about that. I love him.”

