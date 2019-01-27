Megan Mullally may be the host of the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, but she admitted that designers weren’t very interested in sending her dresses for her big night.

In fact, she told Access on the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday that she ended up buying her Alexander McQueen dress online after she couldn’t get one.

“The major designers are not interested in sending me dresses,” Megan said. “People were like, no, no thanks. I think it’s interesting for people to know that.”

McQueen did offer her a couple gowns before she selected the one she found online, she admitted, but she said most designers didn’t give her any special treatment despite the fact that she guaranteed on-camera moments!

“I’m not bitter about it at all,” she shared. “Hearing you’re not the right age, you’re not the right size….”

Megan said she’s actually glad that she doesn’t have to deal with any designers being rude and enjoyed selecting her own ensemble. She bought her own jewelry, wore her own shoes and purse and said she felt fabulous in her self-selected McQueen gown.

And she said she knew she wasn’t alone when it comes to not all stars getting the glam treatment on the red carpet. After Access mentioned that Bebe Rexha had a tough time getting a designer to dress her for the Grammys because she wasn’t the right size, Megan had a pretty perfect response.

“I think that’s shitty!”

Well, leave it to Megan to always be able to nail it on the head with some of the pitfalls of Hollywood fashion.

