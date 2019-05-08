Meghan Markle Accentuates Her Postpartum Bump In First Photos Since Giving Birth: Why It’s Important!

Meghan Markle isn’t afraid to accentuate the fact that she still has a postpartum bump, just two days after welcoming her first child with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex wowed in a white sleeveless dress with buttons as she stepped out at Windsor Castle early Monday morning with Prince Harry and their newborn son, who has yet to be named. The new mom was absolutely glowing, as she looked down on her son, who was being held in Prince Harry‘s arms.

Meghan’s style choice for the photo call is definitely important — because she opted for an ensemble that accentuated her postpartum bump, something many royals prefer to choose not to heavily show.

Meghan opted to heavily call attention to her postpartum bump by tying a matching belt just above it, and under her chest. The dress was more fitted and she wore one of her signature colors, white. She polished off her look with her hair down straight, her makeup neutral, and a set of nude, suede pumps.

Her bump became heavily evident, and perhaps this was a nod to the fact that every woman leaves childbirth with a postpartum bump, despite the myth that one doesn’t and it’s something some women try to hide.

Meghan, who has been known to do things differently around the royal household and who has also championed many feminist causes, may have just given a subtle nod to both.

Kate Middleton, for example, has always shown her postpartum bump in her photo calls on the steps of the Lindo Wing, but she never specifically accentuated it. Instead, like Princess Diana, she’s also chosen more flowy styles with less structure.

What do you think of Meghan’s style choice!?

