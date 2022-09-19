Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Walk Together At Queen’s Funeral

In a public display of unity that has grown less rare in the days following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle arrived to the Queen’s funeral today together, along with Prince William and Kate’s two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, did not join their parents in London, instead remaining in the couple’s home state of California.

Meghan wore a black cape dress and wide brimmed hat while Kate wore a long-sleeved, tailored dress and hat with a short black veil.

While Meghan walked with Sophie, Countess of Wessex into the church, she ultimately stood alongside Kate once inside, where they were later joined by their husbands, Princes William and Harry.

The Queen’s funeral marks one of the rare instances that Kate and Meghan have appeared in public together amidst the brothers’ fraying relations over the last couple of years.

The two couples were also seen together outside of Windsor Castle last Saturday, taking in the tributes left to the late Queen and interacting with the mourners who had come to pay their respects.

Time will tell whether the warmer relations between Prince William and Prince Harry in light of the Queen’s death will be lasting.