Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Celebrate Pride Month With Sweet Post: ‘We Stand With You And Support You’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing their love for Pride Month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their Instagram account on Saturday morning to mark the start of Pride Month in June with a touching post highlighting their support of the LGBTQ community.

The duo shared a collage of photos from charities and Instagram accounts that support the LGBTQ community and that they are also fans of. The move has been part of their plan to use their Instagram account to highlight causes they believe in.

The duo shared the following message with their fans, “For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE.

This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future.”

“We stand with you and support you 🌈,” the duo continued. “Because it’s very simple: love is love.”

The duo’s modern approach to the monarchy definitely mirrors the example that Princess Diana set forth for her son. In one of the images on their account, Prince Harry’s mother is seen working with a patient through the HIV/AIDs charities she supported.

Talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing his mother’s legacy. The pair have also taken a different approach to their other charity work. On Friday, rumors swirled that they would be cutting ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton on their shared charity work. The move likely had to do with their varying interests, but also with the fact that Meghan and Harry have moved to a new residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

