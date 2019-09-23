Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Give Sweet Hugs To Children And Dance As They Begin South Africa Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their royal tour of South Africa on Monday, shortly after landing in Cape Town with 4-month-old son Archie — and naturally, they kicked it off with a bang!

The family flew on an overnight British Airways flight into the country. And we got our first glance at Archie, as the couple exited the plane! Archie was dressed in a cozy-looking blue onesie and a cream beanie, just like the one his dad wore on a flight to Aberdeen in 1985. The special outfit nod, could have totally been on purpose!

Shortly after they landed, it was off to work for the Sussexs. The duo left Archie with caretakers as they headed out to a small community to visit with local schoolchildren.

The Duke and Duchess arrived to huge cheers by the Nyanga township community as they walked hand. The couple gave sweet hugs to children in the community and spent time seeing a workshop that teaches children about their rights and even gives them self-defense classes. And the fun didn’t stop there!

Prince Harry even showed off some of his dance moves while Meghan clapped along. Later, she got pulled into the dance party and danced with a woman, smiling and laughing the entire time!

The new parents looked beaming with excitement. Meghan wore a black and white pattern, short-sleeved wrap-dress paired with her Castaner wedges.