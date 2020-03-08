Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Queen Elizabeth For Church

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending some extra time with Queen Elizabeth during their UK visit, amid their final engagements as senior working members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from the Queen to join her at church on Sunday morning in Windsor. Meghan looked elegant in a black and white ensemble, which she paired with emerald earrings and a headpiece. Meanwhile, the Queen wore head-to-toe powder blue.

This gesture from the Queen may be a show of solidarity in the wake of Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from their senior royal roles. A source told US Weekly last month, “The Queen is hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March, even though there’s still tension behind closed doors.”

Harry and Meghan announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal duties and would make plans to become financially independent of the crown. The two have been spending their time outside of the United Kingdom, instead taking up residence in Canada and making trips to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service this Monday, which will mark one of the final royal engagements for the duo before March 31, when they will officially transition out of their roles as senior royals.

The pair have kept a busy schedule already this past week, though, making stops at the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday and attending the Endeavour Awards.