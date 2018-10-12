Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pack On The PDA At Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still feeling the newlywed love! The duo arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday for Princess Eugenie's and Jack Brooskbank's wedding, and while they sprinted inside the chapel as to not draw attention on Eugenie's big day, they made sure to remind everyone how in love they are on their way out of the wedding.



Harry and Meghan were spotted with their hands affectionately around each other's back. Meghan couldn't stop smiling as she and Harry looked up at one another, likely reminiscing about their own special day at Windsor just a few short months ago! The duo then headed toward the royal reception walking hand-in-hand.

