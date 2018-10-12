Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pack On The PDA At Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle sweetly show some PDA at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. (Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still feeling the newlywed love! The duo arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday for Princess Eugenie's and Jack Brooskbank's wedding, and while they sprinted inside the chapel as to not draw attention on Eugenie's big day, they made sure to remind everyone how in love they are on their way out of the wedding.
Harry and Meghan were spotted with their hands affectionately around each other's back. Meghan couldn't stop smiling as she and Harry looked up at one another, likely reminiscing about their own special day at Windsor just a few short months ago! The duo then headed toward the royal reception walking hand-in-hand.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle walk hand-in-hand at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. (Getty Images)
Meghan and Harry have always been PDA-prone, but we love how they made sure to wait until after the wedding to make any headline-worthy gestures.
Inside the church they were seated next to Kate Middleton and Prince William — and naturally the Fab Four seemed to be having a fabulous time catching up. Meghan also seemed to be having quite a chatty conversation with Princess Anne.
We just love the love between these two!