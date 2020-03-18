Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Upcoming Plans During Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a note to their official Sussex Royal Instagram page on Wednesday where they praised the human compassion they’ve seen during the ongoing pandemic. The couple also revealed how they plan on supporting those who need assistance amidst the global crisis.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” the caption began. The lengthy statement was posted alongside a quote in white text on a blue background that read “this moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” which came later on in the announcement.

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

“We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.”

The couple then laid out their multi-part plan for raising awareness and uplifting others during the pandemic.

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.”

“In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.”

The message ended with a sweet note from Meghan and Harry about their upcoming plans. “We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…”

The announcement came soon after reports surfaced that the couple is following government advice when it comes to the virus.

A royal source told Harper’s Bazaar that, “Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly.”

The Duke and Duchess are currently back in Canada with their baby boy after completing their final round of engagements in England. Harry and Meghan reportedly decided not to bring Archie along for their recent trip to the U.K. due to growing concern over the public health crisis.