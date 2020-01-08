Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Stepping Back As ‘Senior Royals,’ Will Split Time Between UK and North America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a lengthy statement detailing their decision to begin a transition of changing their roles within the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared on their Instagram page that in their new progressive role, they will be stepping back as “senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” they wrote.

The couple also confirmed that they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America for their son Archie.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the post continued.

No specific location or details have been released about Meghan and Harry’s new chapter but it sounds like they will be revealing their plans in upcoming announcements.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support,” the couple concluded their post.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the royal spotlight on Tuesday after spending six weeks enjoying private family time when they stepped out to visit Canada House in London.

The couple appeared relaxed and in high spirits as they frequently reached for each other’s arms and backs.

Of course, Meghan’s signature classy style hasn’t wavered since her time off. The Duchess paired a brown satin skirt with matching brown suede pumps, which she wore under an elegant camel-colored coat and turtleneck. Meghan chose a minimalist look with her jewelry for the occasion, wearing small stud earrings and a delicate bracelet on her left wrist.