Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Unexpectedly Make First Appearance Together Since Eye-Opening Documentary

Meghan Markle is always keeping royal fans on their toes and this time was no different.

The Duchess of Sussex planned to lead a panel discussion on gender inequality, an issue that she’s been passionate about for a very long time. But no one expected that she would be driven to the event at Kensington Palace by Prince Harry.

Meghan stepped out of the car looking chic in a in a red lambskin pencil skirt by BOSS by Hugo Boss paired with a wine-colored v-neck sweater which is totally giving us Fall vibes. This was the couple’s first public appearance together following their ITV documentary which revealed personal sentiments from both Meghan and Harry that are typically left private for royal families.

In her opening remarks Meghan explained the sweet reason why she decided to let Prince Harry attend the roundtable discussion.

“Gender equality, which has been something I’ve championed for quite a long time,” Meghan said. “I think that that conversation can’t happen without men being part of it.”

The Duchess then continued to explain why both she and her husband believe it is so important for men to be involved in conversations about gender inequality, “This is something that also is also very key to the way my husband feels – and he’s been working in the space since 2013 which a lot of people don’t notice as much. But that’s what’s really important. You can’t have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women,” Meghan concluded.

Meghan then jokingly thanked the panel for letting Prince Harry “crash the party.”

The event was held very close to the royal couple’s home, and they made a trip to Windsor Castle—where the couple wed in 2018—for the discussion. The Duke and Duchess met with youth ambassadors from “One Young World” at the event, who shared their personal experiences with income inequality.

Harry and Meghan also met with several representatives leading on-the-ground projects in countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Iraq and Bangladesh.

The couple who works together stays together!