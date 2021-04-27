Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Appear at Covid Vaccine Benefit Concert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their first public appearance together since their bombshell interview with Oprah.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing at the Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite on Saturday, May 8.

In a video promo for the event, the couple are revealed to be campaign chairs of the event, which is calling on businesses to make donations for vaccine doses, wealthy governments to share their excess and for pharmaceutical companies to make the shot available at not-for-profit prices.

The couple will be delivering a global message for vaccine equity at the event to help ensure that everyone has access, according to the press release. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been leading a coordinated drive across the private sector to raise funds for COVAX, a vaccine-sharing program.

“Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle—together. Now we need to recover and heal—together. We can’t leave anybody behind,” The Duke and Duchess said in a statement on their Archewell website. “We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

Joining Meghan and Harry at the event will be President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, Sean Penn and more.

The star-studded event is being hosted by Selena Gomez with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The audience will be filled with fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers.

The hour-long broadcast will be airing on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube and iHeartMedia on May 8th.



Prince Harry’s involvement in the Global Citizen concert comes just days after he paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip on Earth Day.

The Duke of Sussex lent his voice to narrate a stunning new video for African Parks – and he clearly had Prince Philip on his mind. “On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy,” the 36-year-old said in a statement.

“This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing.”

