Meghan Markle Cheers On Her BFF Serena Williams At The US Open Final

It’s good to have a royal in your corner!

Meghan Markle cheered on her friend Serena Williams at the US Open Final in NYC, as Serena faced off against Bianca Andreescu.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Serena’s box at Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of Anna Wintour, who chatted up the royal during the match. Meghan was also seated behind Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, and the two even shared a hug at one point.

The trip to New York was reportedly last-minute, with Meghan hopping on a commercial flight from London, according to People magazine, leaving four-month-old baby Archie in Prince Harry’s care back home. The royal is expected to return home at the end of the weekend.

Meghan previously turned up in July to support Serena with sister-in-law Kate and Pippa Middleton at the Women’s final at the Wimbledon Championships.

Meghan and Serena met in 2010 at the Super Bowl in Miami, Fl., and have remained close since. The tennis star attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding last summer with her husband. And Serena even played a role the royal’s baby shower in NYC earlier in 2019.